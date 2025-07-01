Pietrangelo's future in professional hockey remains uncertain due to health concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Alex Pietrangelo's future in the National Hockey League is uncertain due to health reasons.

On Monday, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the defenseman requires major hip surgery that has no guarantees of success. The decision to have this surgery is still under consideration, but if Pietrangelo goes through with it, he may not be able to play professional hockey.

Pietrangelo says his body would not be able to recover up to the standards that is required to play should he have the surgery, but it would allow him to spend more time with his family.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health. After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life. This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.” — Alex Pietrangelo

McCrimmon praised Pietrangelo's talent on the ice and shared his sympathies with this difficult decision.

What the team had hoped during their February break for 4 Nations was a time for Pietrangelo to recover, but what they found were "diminished positive results and a process that is no longer sustainable moving forward."