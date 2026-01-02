Three Golden Knights named to Team Canada's Olympic roster for 2026 games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a better idea of which Guys in Gold will be heading to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Team Canada announced its roster will include forwards Mitch Marner and Mark Stone as well as defenseman Shea Theodore
Marner, Stone and Theodore will join Vegas’ head coach Bruce Cassidy for Canada’s team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February.
We previously told you about forward Jack Eichel being named one of the first six players for Team USA's roster. The rest of that roster is expected to be announced later this month.
VGK forward Jonas Rondbjerg was also named to Denmark’s preliminary Olympic roster.
It’s the first group of NHL players to represent Canada at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.
Canada’s first game at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Czechia.
