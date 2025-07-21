Vegas Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy named to Canadian Olympic hockey coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It isn't just the players from the Vegas Golden Knights who will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has been named to Canada’s staff for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Cassidy will be one of four assistant coaches for Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team working alongside Jon Cooper, head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This comes after Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named one of the first six players named to USA’s preliminary roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February. The rest of the U.S roster is expected to be announced by early January 2026.

Cassidy served as an assistant coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February and helped his country win the tournament as Canada topped the United States in the championship game with a 3-2 victory in overtime.

2026 marks the first time in Cassidy’s coaching career that he will make an appearance at the Olympic Winter Games.

VGK forward Jonas Rondbjerg was also named to Denmark’s preliminary Olympic roster.

