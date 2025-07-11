Original Misfits to reunite as teammates in Saturday's Battle for Vegas as Knights face Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stage is set for the sixth annual Battle for Vegas as Team Eichel and Team Bowers get ready to compete at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In this year's charity softball game between Golden Knights and Raiders, four Original Misfits will be playing for the VGK squad: Event founder and former team captain Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves and James Neal.

WATCH | Looking ahead to the Battle for Vegas

Original Misfits to reunite as teammates in Battle for Vegas as Knights face Raiders

It will make for a special reunion for the group that helped the Knights make a run to the Stanley Cup Final in the Knights' inaugural 2017-18 season.

"I haven't seen Neiler in a while," Reaves told Channel 13 at a TopGolf meet-and-greet event on Thursday. " It would be good to reconnect with him and everybody that comes back."

"I've been talking to Reavo a lot," Engelland said at City National Arena on Wednesday. "James Neal, to get him back here for anything is always a fun time."

Other players playing for Team Eichel include center Jack Eichel, former Knights goalie Logan Thompson, and forward Cole Schwindt.

Battle for Vegas Battle for Vegas 2025

Raiders playing on Team Bowers include tight end Brock Bowers, punter AJ Cole, kicker Daniel Carlson, quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Tre Tucker, and more.

The Golden Knights have won the Battle for Vegas for three straight years and are going for a four-peat. But what's most important is giving back to the community.

The game has raised over $1 million for local foundations since its inception in 2019 and is merging two of our valley's fanbases for a good cause.

"Being the first two big four sports here teaming up just gets different fan bases together, maybe they see something they like and go see a different game," said Engelland, who is playing in the Battle for Vegas for the first time since the inaugural 2019 game. "It grows more fan support on each side."

"It's always fun being out in the community in Vegas," said Reaves, who was traded from the Maple Leafs to the Sharks this week and hasn't played for VGK since 2021. "I made this my home for a reason. The people here are unbelievable. The city is unbelievable, so it's always a pleasure to be back."

Action at the Battle for Vegas starts up at 7 p.m. with a home run derby and first pitch is at 8 p.m. Post-game fireworks follow the battle at 9:30 p.m. All on Saturday.

Tickets are still available for the charity game. They start at around $50 each and funds go towards local foundations.