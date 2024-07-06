Final roster for Battle for Vegas charity softball game announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders will "Battle for Vegas" at next weekend's annual charity softball game.

The final rosters for both Team Eichel and Team Cole were announced Friday.

Captain Jack Eichel will be joined by Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Brendan Brisson and former VGK players Ryan Reaves and Logan Thompson.

Thompson was recently traded to the Washington Captials during the NHL draft last week.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White will join Team Eichel, becoming the first active UNLV player in the game's five year history. Rounding out Team Eichel is Oakland A's alum Terrence Long.

A.J. Cole will lead his team will fellow Raiders teammates Zamir White, Daniel Carlsson, Alexander Mattison, Dylan Parham, Tre'von Moehrig, Jakorian Bennett and Thayer Munford Jr.

A's alums Jose and Ozzie Canseco finish out Team Cole's roster.

Gates for the event open at 6 p.m. on July 13, with the Home Run Derby starting at 7 p.m. The game will follow at 8 p.m.

Mascots Chance (VGK), Stomper (A's), Spruce the Goose and Aviator (Aviators) are expected to make appearance. The event will conclude with a post-game fireworks show.

Tickets for the game are still available and start at $35.

Here's a look back at the first ever Battle for Vegas charity softball game: