Full schedule: Vegas Golden Knights kick off 2025-2026 regular season at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wait is almost over, and hockey fans can now start planning as the full schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights' ninth season is officially out.

For the seventh time in nine years, the Golden Knights will begin their season on home ice when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop between Vegas and Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. HERE. Fans should note the 2025-26 regular season will pause for two weeks in February for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

October

Wednesday, Oct. 8 vs Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9 at San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Calgary Flames at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16 vs Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 20 vs Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 at Florida Panthers at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Carolina Hurricanes at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 vs Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m.

November

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 vs Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 10 vs Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13 vs New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 at St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16 at Minnesota Wild at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20 at Utah Mammoth at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24 at Utah Mammoth at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 vs Montreal Canadiens at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

December

Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 at New Jersey Devils 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at New York Rangers at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at New York Islanders at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11 at Philadelphia Flyers at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs New Jersey Devils 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at Edmonton Oilers at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29 vs Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs Nashville Predators at 12 p.m.

January

Friday, Jan. 2 at St. Louis at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 4 at Chicago Blackhawks at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Winnipeg Jets at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8 vs Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11 at San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 19 vs Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22 at Boston Bruins at 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25 at Ottawa Senators at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.

February

Sunday, Feb. 1 at Anaheim Ducks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4 vs Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 at Washington Capitals at 4 p.m.

March

Sunday, March 1 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 3 at Buffalo Sabres at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 at Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m.

Friday, March 6 vs Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 at Dallas Stars at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 vs Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 vs Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at Nashville Predators at 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 22 at Dallas Stars at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at Winnipeg Jets at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 vs Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 30 vs Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.

April