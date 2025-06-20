Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights to host Kings, Mammoth, Avalanche and Sharks in 7-game preseason

Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights have created an environment inside T-Mobile Arena that's uniquely "Vegas" with lights and loud music.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on for Las Vegas hockey fans to see a return to the ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the seven-game preseason schedule for 2025-2026, kicking it all off on the road to face the San Jose Sharks Sept. 21.

The Guys in Gold return to the Fortress to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23.

You can find the full preseason schedule below:

  • Sunday, Sept. 21 - Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 23 - Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 25 - Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 26 - Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 30 - Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 1 -Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 3-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m.

A limited number of single-game tickets have been released here for fans interested in attending any of the four preseason matchups at T-Mobile Arena.

