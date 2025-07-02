LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights have officially welcomed their newest star to the desert.

Mitch Marner, a Toronto native who has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs, is now wearing Vegas Gold after signing an eight-year deal.

Taylor Rocha caught up with Marner to talk about leaving his hometown team, becoming a new father, and why Vegas feels like the perfect fit for this new chapter.

'We're thrilled to be here': 1-on-1 with Mitch Marner on joining Vegas Golden Knights

TAYLOR ROCHA: Mitch, welcome to Vegas. You’re officially a Golden Knight—how does that sound to you?

MITCH MARNER: Yeah, amazing. It's a super exciting time for the Marner family. We're thrilled to be here and looking forward to starting the season.

ROCHA: You were born and raised in Toronto and played your entire career there. You said it would be hard to leave your hometown team. Now with a new city, new team, new son, and even a new number—what’s it like stepping into something completely new?

MARNER: I think the ownership, from the president to the GM—I’ve got a lot of trust in those three from just hearing people talk so highly of them. And then the players—they’ve got an exceptional team on the ice. It’s tough to play in this building. The fans are always on their feet.

We’ve heard it’s an unbelievable place to live. We’re really looking forward to finding that home and making it ours.

ROCHA: The Golden Knights have shown interest in you multiple times. How much belief does that give you?

MARNER: It was a really cool moment. Around the trade deadline, we thought something might happen. But with my wife being seven or eight months pregnant, it would’ve been tough to come out here alone.

It meant a lot to hear the team wanted me. I didn’t know what was going to happen, and then Friday came around and it did. We’re happy and grateful for it.

ROCHA: How freeing is it to know this is home for the next eight years?

MARNER: It’s awesome. We didn’t pay too much attention to term talk. We just wanted the right fit. We want to raise Miles here. Raising a family here is really easy and a lot of fun, and that’s something we wanted.

ROCHA: How has fatherhood changed your perspective?

MARNER: Before, I’d come home from a tough loss and see my dog, Zeus—he’d be wagging his tail and cheering me up. Now I come home to Miles and Zeus. It’s a breath of fresh air.

I think I was getting too consumed by it all in Toronto. I’m excited to just be a hockey player, a father, and a husband. Watching Miles grow up here will be special.

ROCHA: New chapter, new number. What’s the story behind 93?

MARNER: I wore 93 in London and had great success with it. In Toronto, Dougie Gilmour had that number retired, so I had to switch. A couple of years ago, when I thought I might leave Toronto, I said I’d go back to 93. It’s a number I really enjoy. Not many players wear it, and that’s kind of special.

When Kelly called about the trade, he asked what number I wanted. I said, “We’re going back to 93,” and he wasn’t shocked at all.

ROCHA: What’s something you want Golden Knights fans to know about you?

MARNER: I bring a lot of energy and passion to what I do. I love my dog—he still gets a lot of treats and attention even with Miles around. I’m a pet lover, and I like to bring excitement and fun to everything I do.

ROCHA: There was pressure to win in Toronto, and there’s pressure here, too. What does it mean to join a team built to win?

MARNER: I got to face these guys for the last six years. They’ve always had a competitive team that plays hard every night. This building is a tough place to play.

I’m excited to turn the page, get ready with this new hockey team—guys who’ve done the journey before and know what it takes. I’m hoping I can just add some pieces to help bring it back.

