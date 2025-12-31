Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Knights in the Morning: Brett Howden reflects on growth from season to season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On this week's episode of Knights in the Morning, Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden talks about his growth as a goal-scorer for the team.

After a career-high season for the VGK forward, Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Exchelman asks Howden what he hopes to take from last year into this season.

“Last year was a big step for me; it was a confidence thing, for sure," Howden said. "I felt like I knew I had it in me, but I felt like some things kind of have to go right for me. It’s also being consistent throughout the year; I think that’s something I’ve tried to learn how to be better every year, and obviously want to take another step with that.”

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 12 p.m. You can watch the game on The Spot - Vegas 34 or on KnightTime+

