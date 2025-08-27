Golden Knights drop 2025-26 broadcast schedule with 69 games airing on The Spot-Vegas 34

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for the Vegas Golden Knights!

If you can't make it to T-Mobile Arena or want to make sure you're keeping up with the Guys in Gold when they are on the road, the official broadcast schedule has dropped for the 2025-26 season.

This is the third season partnership between the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports that offers exclusive games for free over the air, on cable, or with a satellite subscription on The Spot - Vegas 34.

This season also marks the third year of Scripps Sports' partnership with the Golden Knights' official streaming platform, KnightTime+, which fans can learn more about at www.KnightTimePlus.com.

Opening Knight against the Los Angeles Kings will air exclusively on TNT.

The full list of national television broadcasts for the Golden Knights can be found below:



Wednesday, Oct. 8 vs. Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Thursday, Oct. 9 at San Jose – ESPN+, Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Chicago – ESPN+, Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at N.Y. Islanders – TNT, MAX

Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey – TNT, MAX

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Toronto – ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Dallas – ESPN+, Hulu

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Anaheim – ESPN

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Sunday, March 1 at Pittsburgh – TNT, MAX

Sunday, March 8 vs. Edmonton – ESPN

Thursday, March 19 vs. Utah – ESPN+, Hulu

Thursday, March 26 vs. Edmonton – ESPN

Saturday, April 11 at Colorado – ABC

All of the team’s games, home and away, will also be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Radio Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Golden Knights home games will also be available in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).