Golden Knights trade forward Keegan Kolesar to Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights continue to make moves this offseason, announcing Wednesday that they traded forward Keegan Kolesar to the Detroit Red Wings.

WATCH LIVE | GM Kelly McCrimmon holds a press conference as NHL free agency opens:

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In return, Vegas is receiving a 2027 seventh-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

In his 439 career games in Vegas, Kolesar has 44 goals and 76 assists. The 29-year-old played in all 82 games the past two seasons for the Golden Knights.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native helped VGK to the Stanley Cup victory in 2023.

Thank you for your contributions on the ice and in the Vegas community, Koley! 🔑



You’ll always be a Stanley Cup Champion and #VegasBorn 💛 pic.twitter.com/8uELgGKCFw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2026

Vegas began its offseason moves with a splash on the opening night of the NHL draft, trading leading goal-scorer Pavel Dorofeyev to the New York Rangers for a first-round and third-round pick in this year's draft.

They used those picks to select defenseman Juho Piiparinen and center Benjamin Wilmott. They also received a 2028 first-round pick.

WATCH | Piiparinen gets first taste of Vegas at NHL development camp:

Golden Knights first-round pick Piiparinen embraces first taste of Las Vegas at development camp

Earlier this week, the Golden Knights traded defenseman Kaedan Korczak to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. Vegas also acquired a 2028 third-round pick from the Florida Panthers for goaltender Akira Schmid.