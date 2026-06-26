Golden Knights trade forward Pavel Dorofeyev to New York Rangers

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to spend far more time working the phones than walking to the draft podium this weekend.

The NHL Draft began Friday in Buffalo, with the Golden Knights wasting no time making moves.

One of the first dominoes to fall this offseason happened early on during the draft, as forward Pavel Dorofeyev, who was set to be a restricted free agent, was traded to the New York Rangers, according to the organization.

Vegas is receiving pick No. 26 in this year's draft, a 2026 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

The Golden Knights traded away a first-round pick in the deal that brought defenseman Noah Hanifin to Las Vegas. Their second-round selection was forfeited by the NHL for what the league called "flagrant violations" of its playoff media regulations during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The organization appealed the decision, but the forfeiture remains in place.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon declined to discuss the status of that process.

"That's business between the National Hockey League and ourselves," McCrimmon said. "We're not going to be able to comment on that."

With no selections until the third round, the draft serves more as the starting point for one of the busiest stretches of Vegas' offseason.

Free agency opens Wednesday, and the Golden Knights have several key roster decisions ahead.

Rasmus Andersson, who was acquired during the season, is also expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

"The big thing will be to make our decisions on UFAs, work towards retaining the players that we want to retain," McCrimmon said. "Pavel Dorofeyev is an RFA ... clearly he's a player that's really blossomed."

McCrimmon said determining which players return will shape every other move the organization makes.

"Clarity on all of those players then dictates what possibilities or what opportunities you may or may not have as you move forward," he said.

While the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final, McCrimmon acknowledged change is inevitable in the NHL.

"I really liked our team," he said. "It's going to look different. It just does every year. That's our business."

Vegas could also be active on the trade market as it works through salary cap decisions and finalizes its roster before training camp.

Around the league, the spotlight Friday was on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick. The Golden Knights will likely wait until Saturday before making their first pick — unless they move up the draft board through a trade.