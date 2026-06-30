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Golden Knights acquire Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon in trade for Kaedan Korczak

Penguins Hockey
Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Pittsburgh Penguins' Parker Wotherspoon plays during Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs series Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Penguins Hockey
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins announced a defenseman-for-defenseman trade on Tuesday.

Kaedan Korczak leaves Vegas for Pittsburgh, in exchange for Penguins D-man Parker Wotherspoon, VGK general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced.

The Penguins will retain 50% of Wotherspoon's salary, freeing up some cap space for the Golden Knights.

Wotherspoon, 28, scored a career-high 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in his last season with Pittsburgh and led the club with 112 blocked shots and 2:22 average shorthanded time on ice.

He has also seen playoff action in his 188-game NHL career with both Pittsburgh and the Boston Bruins, the Golden Knights noted in Tuesday's trade announcement.

Wotherspoon was drafted 112th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders.

Parker Wotherspoon, Defenseman

  • Birthplace: Surrey, British Columbia
  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 190 lbs.
  • Age: 28
  • Shoots: Left

Notes:

  • Skated in a career-high 80 games and recorded 30 points (3 G, 27 A) with Pittsburgh last season
  • Logged a +17 rating to rank second for the Penguins last season, and his 112 blocked shots led the club
  • Appeared in 188 games to go with 46 career points (4 G, 42 A) with Pittsburgh, Boston and the New York Islanders
  • Competed in 16 postseason contests with the Penguins and Bruins
  • Represented Canada at the 2026 World Championship and recorded four points (1 G, 3 A) in 10 games with a +13 rating
  • Spent nine years in the AHL, appearing in 312 games and recording 113 points (23 G, 90 A)
  • Drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders

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