Golden Knights acquire Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon in trade for Kaedan Korczak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins announced a defenseman-for-defenseman trade on Tuesday.

Kaedan Korczak leaves Vegas for Pittsburgh, in exchange for Penguins D-man Parker Wotherspoon, VGK general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced.

The Penguins will retain 50% of Wotherspoon's salary, freeing up some cap space for the Golden Knights.

Wotherspoon, 28, scored a career-high 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in his last season with Pittsburgh and led the club with 112 blocked shots and 2:22 average shorthanded time on ice.

He has also seen playoff action in his 188-game NHL career with both Pittsburgh and the Boston Bruins, the Golden Knights noted in Tuesday's trade announcement.

Wotherspoon was drafted 112th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders.

Parker Wotherspoon, Defenseman



Birthplace: Surrey, British Columbia

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

