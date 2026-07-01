Golden Knights first-round pick Juho Piiparinen embraces first taste of Las Vegas at development camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life has moved quickly for Juho Piiparinen.

Just days after the Vegas Golden Knights selected the 17-year-old defenseman with the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Finnish prospect found himself at City National Arena for his first development camp — and his first visit to Las Vegas.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha talked with Piiparinen about his first impressions of Las Vegas and the Golden Knights:

Golden Knights first-round pick Piiparinen embraces first taste of Las Vegas at development camp

"I didn't know a lot," Piiparinen said when asked about the city. "I know that there's a lot of casinos ... it's been cool so far."

The transition has been a whirlwind, but Piiparinen said he's already beginning to feel more comfortable.

One of the biggest lessons of the week?

"Learning that don't feel nervous here," he said with a smile. "I think I was not that nervous today."

New Henderson Silver Knights head coach Joel Ward, who led Tuesday's practice, said that's exactly the purpose of development camp.

"It's not an evaluation by any means," Ward said. "It's July ... right now it's just about getting to know people, learning and try to apply new tools in your craft and just find ways to try to be better as a player and as a person."

Ward has already seen encouraging signs from the organization's newest first-round pick.

"He's got energy. I like that," Ward said. "He moves well, skates, shoots really hard. First thing, I love his energy and it seems like he brightens up the room."

Piiparinen describes himself as a player capable of contributing in all three zones but knows there's still work ahead.

"I think I bring a lot of things, but still got to work on a lot of things," he said. "I think both ends of the ice, I can help the team."

Off the ice, Piiparinen said one of the biggest highlights has been hearing Golden Knights stars Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore speak to the prospects about their path from draft day to the NHL.

"It was great to hear their stories and their experience ... coming from the draft to one of the best players in the NHL," Piiparinen said.

When development camp concludes, Piiparinen plans to return to Finland with a clear objective.

"I'm trying to get a bigger role in Liiga and get more ice time there," he said. "Improve myself as a player and as a person ... and try to improve my game."