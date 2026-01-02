Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden Knights defenseman joining Eichel as part of USA's Olympic hockey team

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) plays against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a better idea of which Guys in Gold will be heading to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Friday morning, USA Hockey announced that Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin will join the Olympic team. He's joining forward Jack Eichel, who was confirmed as part of Team USA back in June.

This announcement comes days after Team Canada announced its roster will include forwards Mitch Marner and Mark Stone as well as defenseman Shea Theodore.

Marner, Stone and Theodore will join Vegas’ head coach Bruce Cassidy for Canada’s team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February.

VGK forward Jonas Rondbjerg was also named to Denmark’s preliminary Olympic roster.

The first game for the United States at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Latvia.

Canada’s first game at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Czechia.

