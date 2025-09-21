Golden Knights debut new top line as preseason begins against Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights begin their ninth NHL season Sunday night with their first preseason test on the road against the San Jose Sharks, and all eyes will be on the team’s revamped top line.

WATCH | VGK fans are getting excited about the new top line for hockey season!

Mitch Marner, acquired in a blockbuster summer deal with Toronto and signed to an eight-year, $96 million contract, skates with center Jack Eichel and winger Ivan Barbashev in what could be one of the league’s most dynamic forward groups.

“Some of the stuff he does on the ice is world class,” Eichel said. “He’s such a dynamic player with the puck on his stick and somebody that can create a lot from nothing.”

Barbashev echoed that sentiment while keeping his role simple. “Jack loves the puck, Mitch loves the puck,” Barbashev said. “They’re going to do a lot of damage in the O-zone. I just need to be in the right spot and stick to the basics.”



Hear from Mitch Marner about his thoughts on Vegas and becoming a Golden Knight:

[FULL Q&A] NHL forward Mitch Marner on becoming a Golden Knight

The Knights will also be looking for continued production from Pavel Dorofeyev, who scored a career-high 35 goals last season. “I just want to be more consistent every night… keep working, be good for my teammates, and do the best as possible to win the game,” Dorofeyev said.

Coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized that the preseason is about more than just star power. He pointed to chemistry and defensive depth as key priorities, particularly with veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sidelined indefinitely after hip surgery.

“The way it’s shaping up… Jack and Marner, if they stay together, both good defensive players,” Cassidy said. “If you can build that kind of confidence in your team, they can play against anybody. That’s when you’re truly at your best.”

For the Sharks, Sunday also marks a fresh start after a difficult 2024-25 season. San Jose added goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forward Jeff Skinner in the offseason, and former Knight Austin Reaves will face his old team in his first preseason action with the Sharks.

While results may not count in the standings, Eichel said the goal is to set the tone. “We’re all, collectively as a group, trying to work to get our game in line with how we want to play as a team,” he said. “You bring a few new faces in, you want them to be able to pick that up as quickly as possible.”

The puck drops at 5 p.m. Sunday in San Jose. Watch the game on KnightTime+.