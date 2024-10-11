Cole Schwindt to make Vegas Golden Knights debut tonight against St. Louis Blues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cole Schwindt is expected to make his Vegas Golden Knights debut Friday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The forward was claimed off waivers Monday and is expected to skate on the fourth line between Tanner Pearson and Keegan Kolesar.

"He's a pretty reliable player for a younger guy," head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday after the Knights' Morning Skate. "A good 200-foot player. He's got a heavy shot. I'd say responsible would be his number one attribute."

Schwindt was drafted in 2019 by the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. He played four games last season with the Calgary Flames. The 23-year-old center is from Kitchener, Ontario.

"I'm somebody who loves to see the team win, and I'd do anything for that," Schwindt said.

The Knights head into Friday night's matchup fresh off an 8-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday to open the season. Three players scored two goals (Mark Stone, Ivan Barbashev and Victor Olofsson) — and Jack Eichel recorded four assists.

Here are a few milestones to keep in mind as the Knights hit the ice Friday:



Nic Roy is one game away from 300 career games.

It's the second of three straight home games for Vegas.

Bruce Cassidy is three wins away from 100 wins with the Golden Knights.

Nic Hague is three games away from 300 career games, all of which are with VGK.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Check back here for live score updates during the game, which airs on Vegas 34 (KMCC).

