LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Channel's 13 weekly segment "Breaking the Ice" is back. This week, a Vegas Golden Knights' defenseman, Zach Whitecloud, describes why Las Vegas feels like home.

Breaking the Ice: Why Zach Whitecloud says Las Vegas feels like home

"I come from a town of about 50,000 people in Brandon, Manitoba," Whitecloud said. "Whenever my friends and family come, I also describe it as basically a bigger Brandon. Obviously, the strip is there and it is what it is."

I feel like this is my sixth season now and kind of feel like a local.

Whitecloud is an active member of the community— regularly volunteering and interacting with locals.

"I stay here in the summers and almost never go down there [the Strip]," Whitecloud said. "I think most locals are kind of like that as well, there’s Henderson, Summerlin, North and Southern Highlands area, it all feels like very small communities within one big community. You can get anywhere in 30 to 40 minutes and it seems like you know people all over the city.”

