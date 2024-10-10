New quest for the cup begins for the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a long summer— but hockey is finally back.

Another season starts Wednesday night and the Vegas Golden Knights are ready to fight.

A new quest for the cup begins and the Knights are longing for the sweet taste of victory

once more.

The skates are sharpened, the ice is fresh and the jerseys are as gold as ever which

only means one thing in Las Vegas— it's Knight time in the fortress.

One on One with Alexander Holtz

Channel 13’s Nick Walters sat down with VGK's right wing, Alexander Holtz, to learn more about his love for Las Vegas and his dedication to the team.

One on One with Dave Goucher

The voice of the Vegas Golden Knights takes a seat with Channel 13’s Alex Eschelman to share his goals with this year’s season.

What The Puck

Adding to the excitement of the eighth season with high hopes and new surprises for fans, the launch of "What The Puck" Hazy IPA hit the shelves— it's a new partnership with Big Dog's Brewing.

Gary Bettman Presser

Starting at 6:30 p.m., commissioner of the National Hockey League, Gary Bettman, will be taking the stage ahead of a new season of hockey.

Pupdate with Maverick

The Vegas Golden Knights’ first-time dog is turning one next month. He will soon start training to be a veteran service dog.

Here’s Maverick bringing a smile to people’s faces every day.

Adin Hill Mic’d Up

‘Chill Hill,’ a key player for the Golden Knights, is one of the most laid-back guys and it shows on the ice.

Channel 13 had a chance to mic up Adin Hill during practice— and even with pucks being shot in his face— he’s still cool as a cucumber.

Live Blog of Opening Night

Channel 13's Nick Walters will be at the game tracking the VGK's performance on the ice from the start to the end of the game.

