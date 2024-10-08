Forward William Karlsson placed on IR ahead of Vegas Golden Knights' season opener

The Vegas Golden Knights added forward William Karlsson to the team's injured reserve list Tuesday.

Karlsson has not practiced since the third day of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said last week that the forward was skating by himself, but has yet to rejoin the team on the ice.

Ahead of their upcoming season opener, the Golden Knights also sent Brendan Brisson to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Knights will open the season Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on TNT.

Last week, the Golden Knights announced a host of Opening Knight activations for fans, including the return of the Gold Carpet starting at 3:30 p.m.

Every fan in attendance will also receive the fifth and final pin to complete the set of exclusive player pins the Golden Knights gave away during this year's preseason home games.

And of course, you'll get to see this season's all-new in-arena pregame show for the first time.

Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on Vegas 34 with a special hour-long season preview show live from the arena, featuring Golden Knights broadcasters and special guests. You can watch the full season preview special on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

On KTNV, season preview coverage starts with a half-hour special broadcast at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Unless they are nationally televised (like Wednesday's game), all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

You can also find Vegas 34 on the DIRECTV streaming app and on FuboTV.



