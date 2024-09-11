Vegas Golden Knights players 'itching to get back' with season opener approaching

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL season kicking off means the NHL season will soon go underway, and hockey is returning to the Fortress.

The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for the franchise's 8th season. The team's pursuit for a Stanley Cup repeat came up short last postseason with a seven-game first-round loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Knights are set to enter training camp while their five-game preseason slate opens Sept. 22. VGK starts off a new season at home against the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 9.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters caught up with Golden Knights players at the VGK Golf Classic on Sept. 3.

Golden Knights players share their thoughts ahead of 8th season in Las Vegas

"I think we’re going to have a little chip on our shoulder going into this year," original misfit, defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "Some new faces, but I think we’re going to be a good team. A lot of people are probably doubting us. That’s a good thing. Hopefully we catch a lot of teams by surprise.”

“We’re itching to get back," defenseman Nic Hague said. "You always get that feeling, especially when the previous year didn’t go like we wanted it to. It feels like the longest summer ever, and we’re definitely chomping at it to get back.”

It will be a new-look Golden Knights team this season after massive change this offseason, the team losing star winger Jonathan Marchessault among a list of other key contributors via free agency.

Jonathan Marchessault explains his decision to leave the Golden Knights:

Jonathan Marchessault discusses decision to leave VGK

“We lost some guys that’s been around for a while," McNabb said. "It sucks. It’s a part of hockey, part of the business. We all understand that. Good opportunities for young guys coming in so it’ll be good to see them step up in their new role and it should be fun.”

“Coming off a season where we expected a lot more from ourselves, that normally bodes well for us," Hague adds. "The year we missed the playoffs we came back and won it the next year so I think that’s just the way our team’s mindset is wired.”

“Obviously you don’t like the long summers," forward Mason Morelli said. "You want your summers to be short because you had a pretty good playoff run. So I think everybody’s really excited to get back and get the season rolling, hopefully have a great regular season leading into a great playoff run.”

Plagued by injuries down the stretch last season, head coach Bruce Cassidy looks forward to a clean slate and a clean bill of health.

"The health of our players," Cassidy said when asked what he's most excited to see with the season beginning. "We had nine surgeries (last season) and two after the season, so just to see them feeling good about themselves and get their bodies back... Losing players is tough but it gives opportunity for other people."

Last year's major trade deadline acquisitions Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin are set to play their first full season with VGK.

“I think everybody’s excited," Hertl said. "For a lot of guys, we wanted to play longer than we did last year. It was quite a long summer but there’s a lot of excitement for next season, especially for me. Everything is still new. I played 5 regular season games plus playoffs so I’m really excited.”

Hertl adds that he's enjoyed his move to Vegas.

“I actually really enjoy it a lot," Hertl said. "Everybody around the team, the players, the organization, even the fans have been great to me and I’ve had a great time. We got a house to live and I actually love the neighborhood so I’m really excited about next season.”

Golden Knights game broadcasts return to Channel 13's sister station Vegas 34 for the second season, including in the preseason. 69 games will air on Vegas 34 with our Scripps Sports crew. We'll see you then!