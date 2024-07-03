Jonathan Marchessault explains why he left Golden Knights to sign with Nashville

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — News broke Sunday evening that Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights were not expected to come to terms on a new deal when free agency began Monday. That proved to be true when the 2023 Conn Smythe winner reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators.

The original Misfit's departure added to Vegas' recent mass exodus of Stanley Cup-winning players. Nine guys in gold, notably Marchessault and goalie Logan Thompson, have changed colors since Day 2 of the NHL Draft on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, Marchessault took to Instagram to announce the move, thanking the Golden Knights and Vegas hockey fans for seven seasons highlighted by "the best memory of all, winning it all."

In an interview with TSN on Monday, Marchessault claimed he didn't think the Knights "tried hard enough" to keep him. Later that day, VGK general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a press conference "that couldn't be further than the truth." The team's long-time GM stated that "both parties were on the way to completing a deal" until "things really changed" on the eve of the NHL Draft.

On Wednesday morning, the 33-year-old forward spoke to media and reacted to McCrimmon's suggestion that the two sides were close to a new deal.

WATCH: Full statement from Jonathan Marchessault on his decision to leave the Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault discusses decision to leave VGK

“I don’t think it was close," Marchessault said on the Zoom call. "I think it was intriguing, the concept they were offering. I don’t think I was interested in that. I thought I was going to be there for the rest of my career. I talked to George and Kelly. I told them I like the whole situation, how I see the organization. They didn’t believe in me for the remainder of my career. It was a little disappointing, but at the same time I don’t hold grudges. I’ve been part of that organization for seven years. It’s water under the bridge. We move on. To give them credit, they always want to win. It’s a tough business. Hopefully, it pays off for them in the long run. The future will tell us who is right.”

While Vegas Born fans are sad to see the original Misfit go, I caught up with fans at City National on Monday and Tuesday to hear their thoughts on Marchy's legacy.

WATCH: Fans react to news that Jonathan Marchessault is leaving the Golden Knights