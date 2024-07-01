NHL free agency updates: Golden Knights lose Marchessault, Carrier, Amadio, Martinez, Stephenson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — And so begins the summer of change for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Free agency began at 9 a.m. Monday, and the Knights have said goodbye to two original misfits.

The biggest loss for the Knights is forward Jonathan Marchessault, who signed a $5.5 million, five-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to multiple sources.

Marchessault is coming off a career-high 42-goal season and won the NHL's Conn Smythe trophy in 2023 when VGK won the Stanley Cup. He is also the franchise leader in goals and games played.

But he isn’t the only player who won’t don a gold jersey next season.

A tidal wave of free agency losses swept through the Golden Knights' roster Monday morning, including longtime franchise players like William Carrier, another original misfit.

Carrier has reportedly signed a six-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez, who was expected to retire, signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Center Michael Amadio reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Chandler Stephenson is reportedly headed to a seven-year deal with the Seattle Kraken.

Monday's news comes on the heels of the recent trade of two more Golden Knights that came as a surprise to fans.

To close out the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere, VGK announced trades of goaltender Logan Thompson and forward Paul Cotter.

Surprise trades from Golden Knights steal the show to close first NHL Draft in Vegas

Thompson went to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick which VGK used to draft Russian goaltender Pavel Moysevich.

Cotter was sent to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, plus forward Alexander Holtz and goalie Akira Schmid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.