Vegas Golden Knights face Colorado Avalanche for 2024-25 home opener at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will have their first home game of the 2024-25 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

They'll face the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the National Hockey League announced on Monday.

The NHL's full 1,312-game schedule is expected to be announced on Tuesday, but the league released information about each team's home opener first.

The Golden Knights play their first of six preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 22 in San Jose.

Fans attending T-Mobile Arena during the preseason will receive an exclusive player pin at each of the four home games.

Players featured on the giveaway set include forwards Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone, as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Adin Hill.