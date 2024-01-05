Watch Now
Jack Eichel representing Vegas Golden Knights in 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 04, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jack Eichel is skating away with another honor.

On Thursday, the National Hockey League unveiled the first 32 players that have been selected as 2024 All-Stars. Eichel is the lone Vegas Golden Knights representative on the Western Conference team.

This will be the fourth time in his career that he has been recognized as an All-Star and his first with Las Vegas. As of Wednesday, Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 40 points and is second behind Jonathan Marchessault in goals and assists.

He finished the 2023 postseason as the league's scoring leader with 26 points in 22 games.

As for additional Golden Knights making the team roster, the NHL is letting fans cast their votes to determine the remaining 12 All-Stars. You can visit the NHL's Fan Vote site here to pick your favorite players as well as see the full list of 32 All-Stars.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3.

