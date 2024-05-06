Golden Knights' season ends with 2-1 road loss to Stars in Game 7

DALLAS (KTNV) — After surviving elimination in a 2-0 win on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights put their season on the line in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars.

The Stars now will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2 as the Knights see their season, and chances of repeat Stanley Cup victory, come to a close.

Vegas once held a 2-0 series advantage after taking the first two games in Dallas. The Knights dropped two consecutive home games and Game 5 in Dallas. After Friday's bounce-back performance at the Fortress, the Knights headed back to American Airlines Center for the winner-take-all series decider.

KTNV''s Nick Walters is in Dallas. Follow along for live updates below from our crew who traveled to Dallas and watch for more game highlights and reaction on Channel 13 at 11 p.m.

3rd Period

Stars goal - 0:44 into the period, Radek Faksa scores to let Dallas retake the lead. Vegas finds themselves trailing and will need to get one past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger to survive.

DAL penalty killed - 9:45 into the period, in Vegas' first power play opportunity when Oettinger is called for tripping, the Golden Knights can't capitalize with a goal on a 2-minute one-man advantage.

Final - Emptying their net through the last minute, the Golden Knights are unable to score until the final buzzer sounds. Stars win 2-1, ending the Golden Knights' season.

2nd Period

Midway point - Johnston's goal in the 1st remains the only score as Vegas trails 1-0 at the game's midway point. Knights have not had a power play opportunity yet. The Stars are 0-1 on their only PP.

VGK goal - 15:25 into the period, Brett Howden's first goal of the postseason with the dish from Michael Amadio gets VGK on the board. Game 7 is tied up at 1 apiece late in the 2nd.

End of period - Vegas uses Howden's goal to knot Dallas up at 1 apiece. We have one more period of hockey before we find out if Vegas advances or is eliminated.

1st Period

VGK penalty killed - 4:22 into the 1st, Keegan Kolesar is sent to the box for holding on Jason Robertson but the Knights manage to keep the Stars from taking advantage of the 2-minute minor.

DAL goal - 14:34 into the 1st, Wyatt Johnston opens the scoring for the Stars, a wrist shot getting past Adin Hill.

End of period - Dallas leads 1-0 after one.

Prior to the Sunday night showdown, our sports reporter Nick Walters broke down the series, what we were keeping an eye on and additional fan interactions ahead of Game 7. Watch below, or read more here.