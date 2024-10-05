VGK announces plans for Opening Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the details for their fan experience on Opening Knight as the team faces the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. to begin the 2024-25 regular season.

A limited number of additional tickets were released from holds today and are available here.

The Gold Carpet will return to Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m., where fans can welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, Maverick and members of the VGK cast before the game. Following the Gold Carpet, doors will open at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. to officially welcome fans to Season 8.

Every fan in attendance will receive a Limited Edition Collectible Player Pin that will complete the five-player set.

The buildup to the game will feature an all-new version of the Golden Knights’ award-winning in-arena pregame show.

If you don't have a ticket, you can watch from the Toshiba Plaza live on the Allegiant Stage screen.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ will broadcast a special hour-long season preview show live from the arena featuring Golden Knights broadcasters and special guests.

HOW TO WATCH:

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

