Former Vegas Golden Knight's head coach working deal with Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a month since Pete Deboer was let go as the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nevertheless, Deboer is expected to land a head coaching job with the Dallas Stars.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun, the Stars and Deboer are working on finalizing a 4-year deal worth more than $4 million dollars a season.

This will be Deboer's fifth head coaching gig in the NHL.

Deboer would take over for Rick Bowness who stepped down as the Stars head coach last month.

Deboer's longest head coaching tenure was with the San Jose Sharks where he spent four and a half seasons.

