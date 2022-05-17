Vegas Golden Knights fans react to DeBoer being let go

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The news of Peter DeBoer being let go was a shock on Monday.

"In a way, it’s not surprising that the coach got let go," said fan Shaun Gregoy. "We’ll just have to see how things go with the new coach."

PREVIOUS: Vegas Golden Knights fire head coach Pete DeBoer after team's first missed playoffs

Many are doubtful for what this means for the chemistry of the team.

"We have to get the gel going. Somebody was always hurt game in and game out," said VGK fan Ryan Pettrey. "If they get the chemistry going, I don’t know. It’s tough."

Some fans are throwing around their picks for DeBoer’s successor.

"I think Rick Tocchet might be the guy," Pettrey said. "Give us Tocchet."

For now, the Vegas Golden Knights community is waiting to hear who will take to the ice as head coach.