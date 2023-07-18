Battle For Vegas times changed due to heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Battle For Vegas start times have been pushed back 30 minutes.

According to event organizers, it's due to the heat.

The charity event features the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights competing in a home run derby and softball game. It was originally scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. However, the home run derby is now scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the game starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks are tentatively scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

RELATED LINK: Rosters announced for Battle For Vegas charity softball game

This year, the event will also feature a Fan Fest for the first time. There will be family-friendly interactive games, food, drinks, and player appearances. That's in Downtown Summerlin. On Friday, that is set for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, that's scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.