Rosters announced for Battle For Vegas charity softball game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than a month after from the Battle For Vegas charity softball game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, event organizers announced the 2023 team rosters.

This year's squads will be led by Reilly Smith and Maxx Crosby.

Suiting up for Team Reilly includes Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson, and Shea Theodore.

Team Maxx will include David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre'von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson, and AJ Cole.

Gates at the Las Vegas Ballpark will open on July 22 at 5:30 p.m. Events include a Home Run Derby at 6:30 p.m. and first pitch for the game at 7:30 p.m. There will be a flyover and special appearances by VGK mascot Chance and mascots for the Las Vegas Aviators, Spruce the Goose and the Aviator. The event will wrap up with post-game fireworks.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.

If you can't make the game, there will also be a free Fan Fest event that is scheduled for July 21 and July 22 at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. There will be inflatable games, photo ops, and player appearances as well as activations from Formula 1, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, and Topgolf.

While the event is free, you can purchase wristbands to gain access to extra fun.

A $10 wristband gives you access to all sports inflatables except the 88-foot inflatable obstacle course.

A $15 wristband gives you access to all sports inflatables and the obstacle course. You must purchase a $15 wristband to be eligible to attend a player appearance and there is limited availability. Those appearances will be announced at a later date.

You can find more information about the event as well as purchasing tickets here.

Proceeds are going to charity with this year's event benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada.