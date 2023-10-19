Back-to-back champs: Where to find Las Vegas Aces championship merch pop-up shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are rolling out their championship merchandise after taking their second WNBA championship title in two years.

The Aces secured a nail-biting 70-69 victory over the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. They're now the first WNBA team in 21 years to secure back-to-back titles.

"And for the first time in 21 years the @wnba has a back-to-back Champion." 🏆🏆



Houston Comets (1997-2000)

LA Sparks (2001-2002)

Houston Comets (1997-2000)
LA Sparks (2001-2002)
Las Vegas Aces (2022-2023)

With a championship title comes a victory celebration and, of course, championship merch.

The Aces will host three pop-up merchandise shops for fans to get their hands on new swag ahead of the team's victory party:



When: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Aces Headquarters — 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson

Aces Headquarters — 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson When: Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, lot B — 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, lot B — 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas When: Monday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to celebration time

Monday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to celebration time Where: Toshiba Plaza, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Championship merchandise was also posted for sale on the Aces' website, including 2023 WNBA Champs hoodies, sweatpants, and T-shirts.

Time to suit up, Aces fans! ♠️



That new championship merch is here 🏆

As for the celebration, the Aces and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft confirmed it would happen on Monday. Additional details had not been released as of this report.

In her post-game interview, A'ja Wilson extended yet another invitation for R&B artist Usher to join the team in celebrating their win. The team's chief marketing officer, Blair Hardiek, told Channel 13 "everyone is always invited," including Usher and Tom Brady, who recently bought an ownership stake in the team.

"We want everybody to come out," Hardiek said. "But as you've seen from our games, the stars do come out — but everybody come out. It's going to be a celebration. It's going to be a party."

Season tickets for the Aces' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Hardiek said fans should get them while they can.

"The best advice I could say — whatever seats you're looking for, get on the phone, get online and grab those tickets," Hardiek said.