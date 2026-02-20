A’s Las Vegas ballpark surpasses $300M in construction as PSL program approved, early ticket demand surges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics’ future Las Vegas ballpark has surpassed $300 million in construction spending and remains on schedule, team officials said Thursday, as the project moves into its next financial phase.

Eight months into construction, foundations and pile caps are complete, and crews are about 50% finished with concrete decks for suites and the main concourse. More than 332,000 work hours have been logged on site, with 300 to 400 workers present daily.

WATCH | A’s ballpark surpasses $300M in construction, early ticket demand surges

A’s ballpark surpasses $300M in construction, early ticket demand surges

Structural steel is set to rise in March — a visible milestone that will begin giving the project what construction leaders describe as a “ballpark feel.”

“I feel great about the progress,” A’s President Mark Badain said. “We’ve pretty much hit every deadline. The county’s been great to work with.”

Construction consultant Tony Constantino told the board he was “very pleased” with progress to date.

While work inside the nine-acre stadium site continues, three key components remain under review: a central utility plant for air conditioning, a parking garage and a northwest plaza that will serve as a primary entrance.

The Stadium Authority also approved an agreement to launch personal seat licenses (PSLs), a limited-seat program primarily targeting premium and club areas. Officials said the agreement structure is similar to the framework used at Allegiant Stadium. Revenue from the licenses will go directly toward ballpark construction.

Badain said PSLs would apply to “probably under 20% of the building, mostly just the premium seats, primarily the club seats.”

He emphasized that affordable seating options will remain available throughout the ballpark.

Early demand for baseball in Las Vegas appears strong. A six-game Las Vegas package for when the A’s play in the valley next season sold out in less than 24 hours.

https://x.com/Athletics/status/2021314681357377779/photo/1

“We did release tickets for the Summerlin six games in June, and we sold out pretty much all of the inventory that we released in 24 hours,” Badain said. “The response was — it was really fun.”

During the meeting, officials also highlighted Allegiant Stadium’s economic performance. Leaders reported that the venue generated more than double the incremental visitation originally projected in 2016 and has significantly exceeded initial economic impact expectations.

“There were a lot of skeptics,” Badain said. “And it’s overdelivered.”

With roughly two years until the projected 2028 opening, stadium leaders say the A’s ballpark is not only on schedule — but gaining momentum.