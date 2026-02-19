Rasmus Andersson representing Sweden at Olympics, continuing family legacy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rasmus Andersson grew up in Sweden dreaming about the Olympics. Now, he’s living it.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman is representing Sweden in his first Olympic Games, a milestone shaped by childhood memories, national pride and a family legacy that runs deep.

“It will mean a lot, I think, especially growing up in Sweden,” Andersson said.

Raised during one of Sweden’s most successful international stretches, Andersson remembers watching the 2006 Olympic team win gold — a moment that helped spark his own ambition.

“You know, the ’06 Olympics when Sweden won, you were like one day I want to play for Team Sweden at the Olympics,” Andersson said. “And now I have the opportunity to do so and it’s going to be very special, probably emotional.”

The Olympic connection runs deeper than fandom. Andersson’s father played for Sweden at the 1992 Winter Games, something the younger Andersson said wasn’t heavily discussed while he was growing up.

“He kind of didn’t really mention it a whole lot when we grew up and then he’s like, ‘Well, you know, I played Olympics,’” Andersson said. “We were like, what did you actually?”

His father’s understated approach stuck with him. Rather than highlight his own accomplishments, he emphasized perspective.

“He keeps telling you just enjoy the moment,” Andersson said. “It’s the coolest thing you’ll probably experience.”

Now 29 and a father of two, Andersson said parenthood has reshaped how he handles the pressures of professional hockey.

“Playing a bad game or something like that, it doesn’t really affect you the same way as it used to because when they wake up they’re always happy to see you,” he said.

His son is already developing his own love for the sport.

“My son’s starting to love hockey too,” Andersson said. “He watches every game I play and he’s just so excited for me.”

While Sweden fell to the United States on the Olympic stage, Andersson’s debut still carried personal weight — a childhood dream realized and a family legacy continuing in front of a global audience.

For Andersson, the moment is bigger than a matchup.

It’s about home, perspective and wearing the sweater he once watched from afar.