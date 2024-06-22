Rancho High School athlete Nathaniel Wilkins shows leadership and passion in more than athletics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month's Academic Athlete is Nathaniel Wilkins, a golfer and bowler for Rancho High School.

His teachers and coaches say he fully embodies what it means to be a student athlete.

Wilkins is a sharp guy, not just in the way he dresses but also in academics and athletics.

Wilkins is a member of Rancho High School's bowling and golf teams.

He also maintained a 4.8 GPA and is a part of the aerospace program. He's quite the smarty pants, but he said that success doesn't come without some drive.

"I feel like that extra bit of practice and effort was just able to put me over the edge in some scenarios," he said.

Wilkins has been a four-year member of the golf team along with being the captain for the bowling team.

Outside of that, he also volunteers as an assistant coach for an elementary school flag football team.

That sort of leadership and passion is something that his coaches noticed from day one.

"Nate is just a humble, king young man," said Stephanie Merryman, golf coach at Rancho High. "He is very well spoken. Every time we finish a golf match, he's always the first one to start shaking hands and congratulating, 'hey I enjoyed golfing with you today.'"

"He exudes what you want out of a person," said Rancho High bowling coach Jason Flener. "He does the things that you want to see others do. He is kind to others. He helps others. He does what is needed and he's successful."

Wilkins said after high school, he aspires to be a professional bowler. He wants to go all in on the sport, but he said that his success in the classroom goes hand in hand with how he is going to succeed in life.

"It all starts in the classroom, at the end of the day," Wilkins said. "We call ourselves student athletes, and student is the first word of that. If you're not setting yourself up for success academically, you can't really be set up for success outside of that."