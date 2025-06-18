Safety improvements coming to roads near Arbor View High after student hit, killed in crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional safety measures are on the way to Buffalo Drive outside of Arbor View High School.

This comes after the crash that killed senior McKenzie Scott. She was crossing the street outside the school when a suspected drunk driver hit her.

WATCH | Parents and students demand change to improve road safety near schools

Community calls for crosswalk improvements following McKenzie Scott's death

The city of Las Vegas recently conducted a traffic study in the area and found that all of the traffic safety devices on Buffalo, including the crosswalk, signage and school zone flashers, were functioning properly.

However, the city will be adding the overhead pedestrian activated flashers, adding signage and repainting the crosswalk on Buffalo this summer as a result of the traffic study.

“We wish that safety enhancements could prevent tragedies on our roadways, but the difference-maker is that everyone in the community must be responsible and make good decisions while using the streets,” Mayor Shelley Berkley said. “My heart goes out to McKenzie’s family and friends and the entire Arbor View family for this senseless and tragic loss."

WATCH | 'We still have people that just don't care': Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

Improvements will also be made to Whispering Sands Drive in the area of the school.

In 2024, the city installed roadway dividers along Whispering Sands at the front of the school. Parents, students and school staff reported U-tuns and other dangerous activities on Whispering Sands while students were arriving or leaving the school.

These improvements on Whispering Sands are set to be upgraded further in 2026, with the city and school district adding a new crosswalk on Whispering Sands between Buffalo and Tenaya Way, as well as installing permanent concrete roadway dividers.

A city spokesperson said they hope to have the work completed before the start of the 2025-2026 school year.