LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are 15 days left in the school year for the Clark County School District, but school leaders and police remind community members to remain vigilant around school zones — even through the summer.

I’m continuing to update you on school zone safety due to the recent pedestrian fatalities we’ve covered.

I attended the CCSD Annual Summer Safety News Conference this morning to hear CCSD leaders, police, and local law enforcement agencies discuss community safety ahead of the summer break.

CCSD leaders address traffic fatalities, ask community to stay vigilant

After a suspected drunk driver hit and killed 18-year-old McKenzie Scott from Arbor View High School, safety at her school was the key talking point of the day. I learned about the school’s plans to take additional measures to address the incident.

Social workers have been dispatched to help grieving students, and on-campus police presence has increased as well. Scott will also be honored during the graduation ceremony she was set to attend weeks before her death. But parents and students still have a lot of questions for district leaders.

“From a law enforcement perspective, I can assure you that we are doing our very best working in collaboration with all of our local agencies, with school PDs, U.S. marshals, and so forth, and we will continue to do that so we can find the right strategies, the right efforts, to prevent these types of traffic fatalities," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Noe Esparza.

When I asked Supt. Jhone Ebert if there conversations with lawmakers to increase funding for school guards at the high school level, she said, "Our captain mentioned Vision Zero... So it's finding the resources, allocating the resources, and making sure that we're supporting our entire community in this work for our children to be safe, so yes in answer to your question."

Channel 13 first told you about Vision Zero in 2022, which is an initiative launched by the City of Las Vegas to eliminate all severe injuries and traffic fatalities on our roadways by 2050.

Friday on Good Morning Las Vegas, I’ll follow up on a decrease in guns found on campus this school year.

