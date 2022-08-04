City of Las Vegas introduces 'Vision Zero' initiative to eliminate traffic-related fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas has launched the "Vision Zero" initiative, which aims to develop strategies to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roadways by 2050.

The initiative is currently being developed by the city and the public is encouraged to share feedback through the Vision Zero survey.

According to a news release, Vision Zero will be a collaboration between the city of Las Vegas, local law enforcement and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, among other groups.

The city describes Vision Zero as an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all. It’s based on a similar program first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s, which has been implemented in more than 45 cities in the United States, with a goal of stopping the more than 40,000 traffic deaths a year in this country and millions more injury crashes.

“It seems like every day we wake up to news of another terrible crash on our increasingly busy roadways,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “Working together in a community-wide effort is how we will develop strategic solutions to put a stop to these tragic and often senseless fatalities.”

As part of the initiative, the city will be hosting several community events and engagement opportunities to encourage residents to take part in the survey and become a part of the initiative.

For more information on Vision Zero, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/visionzero.