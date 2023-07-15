'Not your typical desert heat': Las Vegas Valley under five-day excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning through the weekend and early next week.

The hottest temperatures so far this year are expected to bake the valley over the next five days, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office.

High temperatures in the forecast over the coming days are near the all-time record of 117 degrees in Las Vegas. The last time the valley got that hot was July 10, 2021, Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce says.

A high of 112 degrees was expected on Friday, with 115 forecast on Saturday and a high of 116 anticipated on Sunday. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should be slightly cooler — 114 degrees and 112, respectively.

According to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas could see three consecutive days with a high temperature of 115 degrees and a low of 90+, which has only happened once before, in 2005.

Weather service forecasters stressed that the heat during this stretch is "not your typical desert heat," since no significant overnight cooldown is expected.

For residents, that means an elevated risk of heat-related illness. Already this year, the Southern Nevada Health District says at least seven people have died from heat.

Channel 13 is tracking the impacts of severe heat over the coming days and how you can keep yourself and those you care about safe and healthy:

Heat-related emergency calls double from June to July

The most common types of heat-related illness are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke — heat stroke being the most severe, says Glen Simpson, senior director of Community Ambulance.

"Ultimately, the telltale sign is when you stop sweating altogether and your body is unable to regulate itself,” Simpson said.

Jaewon Jung shares how to tell the difference between different heat-related illnesses, and how to prevent them.

NV Energy prepares for excessive heat

Extreme heat takes a toll on the power grid. With the upcoming heat event in Nevada, NV Energy says they’re committed to keeping your air conditioner running.

Kelsey McFarland explains their efforts to prevent a repeat of last September, when customers were asked to conserve power amid a heat wave.

Keeping dogs safe in Southern Nevada heat

While all dogs are different, there are reactions to the heat you can look out for.

Joe Moeller shares tips from a local veterinarian about what to look out for to keep your pet safe during excessive heat.

Playgrounds pose heat-related safety risks for kids

The City of Las Vegas is urging parents to be cautious of hot surfaces at playgrounds to protect their children.

While playgrounds are equipped with sunshades, depending on the time of day and the sun's position, some playground areas may be exposed to direct sunlight for periods. Shakeria Hawkins reports.



Doctors warn about burns, advise people to drink enough water

Hotter temperatures means you might need to cover up more to keep from getting burned.

Isabella Martin spoke with a local doctor about other tips you need to know to stay healthy in the heat.

More tips to beat the heat and stay safe:

Shift outdoor activities to before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to avoid direct sunlight and the warmest temperatures.

When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Cover your head.

Don't forget the sunscreen. With the UV index at very high to extreme through this period, a sunburn can happen in just 10 to 15 minutes.

Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including children, the elderly and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness.

Keep an eye on pets: Make sure they have fresh water and aren't over-exerting themselves.

Local governments have also opened cooling stations offering residents a place to escape the scorching temperatures. Within Clark County, those cooling centers can be found here. In Henderson, they can be found at these locations. The City of Las Vegas has announced schedules and prices for six pools they operate across the valley.