NV Energy prepares for excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Extreme heat takes a toll on the power grid. With the upcoming heat event in Nevada, NV Energy says they’re committed to keeping your air conditioner running.

This year, NV Energy officials say customers won’t need to cut back on power use. It’s a switch-up from September when the company asked Nevada residents to cut back amid a heat wave.

The Vice President of Resource Optimization, Ryan Atkins, says this year the company has additional capacity, additional staff, and they aren’t as concerned about the heat in California and the Pacific Northwest.

The competition between states can squeeze the power grid.

“The greatest risk is the limited supply that exists in the western United States, so when there’s extended heat across a large geographic footprint, a lot of states are looking for additional energy supply. When we’re all competing against each other that adds some additional challenges to the situation,” Atkins added.

There are actions you can take to cut back on your energy use and power bill.

NV Energy says adjusting your thermostat makes the biggest difference. They suggest setting it to 78 degrees while you’re home and higher while you’re away.

You can also ask NV energy for an audit. They’ll come to your house to find where you can save energy- including changing out the air filters or finding more efficient lightbulbs.

If you experience a power outage, NV Energy has an app where you can check if it’s been reported and see an estimated time of repair.

