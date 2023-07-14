Heat-related emergency calls double from June to July, according to Community Ambulance

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Community Ambulance, a privately-owned ambulance service in Henderson, said its paramedics have responded to more heat related calls in the last couple of weeks.

According to Glen Simpson, senior director of Community Ambulance, the number of heat-related calls in June was 20 to 30. From July 1 to July 14, that number was nearly 50.

“Southern Nevada, City of Las Vegas is a very exciting place people want to be,” Simpson said. “With the increase in temperatures, there’s clearly more people who want to come. Naturally, we see a spike in call volume in heat-related emergencies.”

Simpson said the most common types of heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke being the most severe.

"Ultimately, the telltale sign is when you stop sweating altogether and your body is unable to regulate itself,” Simpson said.

Seniors and children are more vulnerable to the heat, according to Simpson.

“Their bodies regulate temperature differently than us, so it’s very important we check in one to two times a day, especially our seniors,” Simpson said.

Henderson senior Eva Montgomery said she experienced heat exhaustion a few years ago.

“I was reeling like a drunken sailor before I got rehydrated,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery and fellow Henderson senior Patricia Spoto said they’re lucky to be living in a senior living community with working air conditioning and places to cool off. But even so, they have to be extra careful.

“You know how hot it is out here,” Spoto said. “It’s going to be even worse in August.”

If you’re looking for places to cool off in the heat this weekend, Clark County has a number of cooling centers open.