Health District: 7 heat-related deaths reported in Clark County this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures climb to over 100 degrees, local officials are issuing warnings in place and asking people to be cautious.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, seven heat-associated deaths have already been reported in Clark County this year. Two people died between April 11 and April 16. Two people died between May 15 through May 28. Another two people died between June 5 and June 11. The seventh person died between June 26 and July 2. According to district data, the seven people who died were all men that were at least 35 years old.

For context, the district said that in 2022, Clark County recorded 152 heat-associated deaths.

The district said higher temperatures also lead to a spike in heat-related illnesses with more people visiting the emergency room.

Southern Nevada Health District

Health district officials have several recommendations to stay safe in hotter weather.



Plan activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Dress in light, loose-fitting clothes.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect the face and use sunscreen.

If you're not used to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and gradually increase the pace.

Avoid being out in the sun for extended periods.

When planning extended outdoor activities, bring enough water. Drink plenty of water at regular intervals, regardless of activity level.

Avoid alcohol or liquids that contain high amounts of sugar.

Plan well-balanced light meals.

District officials also add that people with epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver disease, are on fluid-restrictive or low-salt diets, or have problem with fluid retention should check with their doctor before increasing liquid intake or changing what they eat or drink.

You can learn more summer safety tips at the district's website.