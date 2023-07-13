Watch Now
Cooling stations open across Clark County during excessive heat warning

1 in 4 Americans vulnerable to extreme heat based on social factors
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 18:39:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Along with much of the Southwest, the Las Vegas Valley is experiencing extreme heat in the coming days, prompting an excessive heat warning in Clark County.

To help residents through the heat wave, there are many cooling stations being activated around the valley from Friday, July 14 until Monday, July 17.

HEAT: Health District: 7 heat-related deaths reported in Clark County this year

The following are the cooling station locations which range from Las Vegas to Mesquite and Laughlin.

Additionally, all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County library district locations across the valley are available as daytime cooling stations.

WITH PET ACCOMMODATIONS

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60

  • 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near Cougar Drive)
  • Phone: (702) 299-1510
  • Hours: 8:00am-8:00pm on days with temps over 112°
  • An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier. No pets allowed inside.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (Can accommodate pets but only in a carrier)

  • 314 Foremaster Lane (at Las Vegas Blvd. North) Las Vegas, 89101
  • Phone: (702) 229-6117
  • Hours: 24 hours daily

DOG SAFETY: Keeping dogs safe in Southern Nevada heat

WITHOUT PET ACCOMMODATIONS

Walnut Recreation Center

  • 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas, 89115
  • Phone: (702) 455-8402
  • Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 10:00am-2:00pm Sat

Pearson Community Center

  • 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Las Vegas, 89032
  • Phone: (702) 455-1220
  • Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-5:00pm Sat

Downtown Senior Center (age 50+)

  • 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street) Henderson, 89015
  • Phone: (702) 267-4150
  • Hours: 9:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends

Hollywood Recreation Center

  • 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Las Vegas, 89142
  • Phone: (702) 455-0566
  • Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F 8:30am-3:00pm Sat

The Salvation Army

  • 35 West Owens Avenue (near Stocker Street) Las Vegas, 89030
  • Phone: (702) 701-5369
  • Hours: 8:00 am-4:00 pm daily

Cambridge Recreation Center

  • 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Las Vegas, 89119
  • Phone: (702) 455-7169
  • Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F

Alexander Library

  • 1755 W. Alexander Road (west of N MLK Blvd ) North Las Vegas, 89032
  • Phone: (702) 633-2880
  • Hours: 10:30am-8pm Mon-Tue 9am-9pm Wed-Thu 9am-6pm Fri-Sat

Whitney Recreation Center

  • 5712 E. Missouri Avenue (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy) Las Vegas, 89122
  • Phone: (702) 455-7576
  • Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-12:00pm Sat

Downtown Recreation Center

  • 50 E. Van Wagenen Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009
  • Phone: (702) 267-4040
  • Hours: 11:00 am-6:00pm M-F 11:00am-3:00pm Sat

Colorado River Food Bank

  • 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near S. Casino Drive)
  • Phone: (702) 298-9220
  • Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm M-F Closed Weekends

The Salvation Army Mesquite

  • 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite 89027 (near S. Casino Drive)
  • Phone: (702) 345-5116
  • Hours: 8:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends

HENDERSON: City of Henderson activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

More information can be found on the Clark County Cooling Stations Page.

