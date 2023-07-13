Cooling stations open across Clark County during excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Along with much of the Southwest, the Las Vegas Valley is experiencing extreme heat in the coming days, prompting an excessive heat warning in Clark County.

To help residents through the heat wave, there are many cooling stations being activated around the valley from Friday, July 14 until Monday, July 17.

The following are the cooling station locations which range from Las Vegas to Mesquite and Laughlin.

Additionally, all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County library district locations across the valley are available as daytime cooling stations.



WITH PET ACCOMMODATIONS

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60



1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near Cougar Drive)

Phone: (702) 299-1510

Hours: 8:00am-8:00pm on days with temps over 112°

An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier. No pets allowed inside.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (Can accommodate pets but only in a carrier)



314 Foremaster Lane (at Las Vegas Blvd. North) Las Vegas, 89101

Phone: (702) 229-6117

Hours: 24 hours daily

WITHOUT PET ACCOMMODATIONS

Walnut Recreation Center



3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas, 89115

Phone: (702) 455-8402

Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 10:00am-2:00pm Sat

Pearson Community Center



1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Las Vegas, 89032

Phone: (702) 455-1220

Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-5:00pm Sat

Downtown Senior Center ( age 50+ )



27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street) Henderson, 89015

Phone: (702) 267-4150

Hours: 9:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends

Hollywood Recreation Center



1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Las Vegas, 89142

Phone: (702) 455-0566

Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F 8:30am-3:00pm Sat

The Salvation Army



35 West Owens Avenue (near Stocker Street) Las Vegas, 89030

Phone: (702) 701-5369

Hours: 8:00 am-4:00 pm daily

Cambridge Recreation Center



3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Las Vegas, 89119

Phone: (702) 455-7169

Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F

Alexander Library



1755 W. Alexander Road (west of N MLK Blvd ) North Las Vegas, 89032

Phone: (702) 633-2880

Hours: 10:30am-8pm Mon-Tue 9am-9pm Wed-Thu 9am-6pm Fri-Sat

Whitney Recreation Center



5712 E. Missouri Avenue (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy) Las Vegas, 89122

Phone: (702) 455-7576

Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-12:00pm Sat

Downtown Recreation Center



50 E. Van Wagenen Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009

Phone: (702) 267-4040

Hours: 11:00 am-6:00pm M-F 11:00am-3:00pm Sat

Colorado River Food Bank



240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near S. Casino Drive)

Phone: (702) 298-9220

Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm M-F Closed Weekends

The Salvation Army Mesquite



742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite 89027 (near S. Casino Drive)

Phone: (702) 345-5116

Hours: 8:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends

More information can be found on the Clark County Cooling Stations Page.