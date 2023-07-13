Cooling stations open across Clark County during excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Along with much of the Southwest, the Las Vegas Valley is experiencing extreme heat in the coming days, prompting an excessive heat warning in Clark County.
To help residents through the heat wave, there are many cooling stations being activated around the valley from Friday, July 14 until Monday, July 17.
The following are the cooling station locations which range from Las Vegas to Mesquite and Laughlin.
Additionally, all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County library district locations across the valley are available as daytime cooling stations.
WITH PET ACCOMMODATIONS
American Legion Richard Springston Post 60
- 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near Cougar Drive)
- Phone: (702) 299-1510
- Hours: 8:00am-8:00pm on days with temps over 112°
- An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier. No pets allowed inside.
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (Can accommodate pets but only in a carrier)
- 314 Foremaster Lane (at Las Vegas Blvd. North) Las Vegas, 89101
- Phone: (702) 229-6117
- Hours: 24 hours daily
WITHOUT PET ACCOMMODATIONS
Walnut Recreation Center
- 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas, 89115
- Phone: (702) 455-8402
- Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 10:00am-2:00pm Sat
Pearson Community Center
- 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Las Vegas, 89032
- Phone: (702) 455-1220
- Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-5:00pm Sat
Downtown Senior Center (age 50+)
- 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street) Henderson, 89015
- Phone: (702) 267-4150
- Hours: 9:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends
Hollywood Recreation Center
- 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Las Vegas, 89142
- Phone: (702) 455-0566
- Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F 8:30am-3:00pm Sat
The Salvation Army
- 35 West Owens Avenue (near Stocker Street) Las Vegas, 89030
- Phone: (702) 701-5369
- Hours: 8:00 am-4:00 pm daily
Cambridge Recreation Center
- 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Las Vegas, 89119
- Phone: (702) 455-7169
- Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F
Alexander Library
- 1755 W. Alexander Road (west of N MLK Blvd ) North Las Vegas, 89032
- Phone: (702) 633-2880
- Hours: 10:30am-8pm Mon-Tue 9am-9pm Wed-Thu 9am-6pm Fri-Sat
Whitney Recreation Center
- 5712 E. Missouri Avenue (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy) Las Vegas, 89122
- Phone: (702) 455-7576
- Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F 8:00am-12:00pm Sat
Downtown Recreation Center
- 50 E. Van Wagenen Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009
- Phone: (702) 267-4040
- Hours: 11:00 am-6:00pm M-F 11:00am-3:00pm Sat
Colorado River Food Bank
- 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near S. Casino Drive)
- Phone: (702) 298-9220
- Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm M-F Closed Weekends
The Salvation Army Mesquite
- 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite 89027 (near S. Casino Drive)
- Phone: (702) 345-5116
- Hours: 8:00am-3:00pm M-F Closed Weekends
More information can be found on the Clark County Cooling Stations Page.