City of Henderson activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

Cooling stations activated in Henderson Nevada
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:11:39-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley is under an excessive heat warning this week. As temperatures continue to soar, the City of Henderson is taking steps to keep residents cool and safe.

Officials announced Tuesday that two cooling stations have been activated and will remain open through Friday.

The Downtown Recreation Center will be open for use from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the Downtown Senior Senior Center, people can go to cool down from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Friday.

Downtown Recreation Center

  • 50 E. Van Wagenen Rd.
  • Henderson, NV 89009
  • Phone: (702) 267-4040

Downtown Senior Center

  • 27 E. Texas Ave.
  • Henderson, NV 89015
  • Phone: (702) 267-4150

