City of Henderson activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley is under an excessive heat warning this week. As temperatures continue to soar, the City of Henderson is taking steps to keep residents cool and safe.

Officials announced Tuesday that two cooling stations have been activated and will remain open through Friday.

The Downtown Recreation Center will be open for use from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the Downtown Senior Senior Center, people can go to cool down from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Friday.

Downtown Recreation Center



50 E. Van Wagenen Rd.

Henderson, NV 89009

Phone: (702) 267-4040

Downtown Senior Center



27 E. Texas Ave.

Henderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 267-4150

More information can be found here.