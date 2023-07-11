Excessive heat warning issued for Lake Mead, Laughlin through Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for parts of Lake Mead and Laughlin through Monday.

The National Weather Service says this week's weather will consist of "hot afternoons with little overnight relief expected." They add that this weather can result in a "major to extreme risk" of heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion, cramps, or heat strokes, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The warning was issued at 10 a.m. this morning and will remain in place until Monday, July 17.

Additionally, officials warn anyone with plans for recreation in lakes or rivers to be cautious of high temperatures on land and in the water.

Children, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Anyone consuming alcohol or caffeine can also increase their chances of being affected by the heat.

