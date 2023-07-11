13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Dangerous heat develops Friday through early next week. In the meantime, near-typical July heat and 30 mph gusts are here the next few days. Expect mid 80s at sunrise, 90° by 8:00 a.m., 100° by 11:00 a.m., and highs of 107° from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. as southwest gusts hit 30 mph with sunshine. We'll dip through the 90s this evening as breezes linger, and lows drop to the mid 80s after midnight. Expect gusts of 30 mph again on Wednesday as highs return to 107°. Lingering 25 mph gusts Thursday as afternoon readings reach 109°. As we see it now, a big ridge of high pressure centered over Southern Nevada will send highs to 112° Friday, 115° Saturday, 116° Sunday, and 115° Monday. Highs linger at 114° next Tuesday, 112° next Wednesday, and 110° next Thursday. Lows at night will climb from the mid 80s this week to near 90° Friday night, and remain that warm through the weekend into early next week.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels remain in the medium category this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.