City of Las Vegas announces summer pool schedules, events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple-digit temperatures means it's the perfect time to find a spot in the valley to cool off. That might include a pool day at the six pools that the City of Las Vegas operates.

Daily pool fees at city pools are free for children three and younger, $2 for kids that are between 4 and 17 years old, $3 for adults between 18 and 49 years old, and $2 for seniors that are 50 and older. City officials said people entering the pool are required to wear proper swim attire per the Health District code. All children under 48 inches tall must be accompanied by an adult in the water and only one adult per child.

The current pool schedule is below. This is for open swim times for all ages and hours may be subject to change.



Baker Pool, 1020 East St. Louis Avenue

June 6-Aug. 6

11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Tuesdays and Thursdays

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

June 5-Aug. 5

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays,

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 1

June 5-Aug. 5

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

June 5-Aug. 5

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday

May 30-Sept. 4

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday

12 p.m. to 5 pm. on Saturdays

June 5-Aug. 5

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

City officials said most pools also offer swim lessons. Discounted $5 group session swim lessons are offered at Baker, Doolittle, Municipal, and Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park. Registration for free group swim classes for preschool children is available at selected pools. Registration for swimming lessons for all ages is available at this link.

There will also be special events at Las Vegas pools this summer that are open to the public.

Junior Lifeguard Camps are scheduled for July 17-21 and July 31-Aug. 4 and cost $150 per week. This is at the Pavilion Center Pool. Campers learn skills they need to learn in order become junior lifeguards.

The Pavilion Center Pool is hosting several log rolling sessions. The next two dates are July 15-Aug. 5 and Aug. 12-Sept 2. It's $45 for a four-day session. Students learn how to compete in log rollings and try to make their competitors fall out. It's open to people between seven and 17 years old.

A "Hurdles Fun Run" will be at the Pavilion Center Pool on July 22 and July 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wristbands will be available for $4. However, participants must pass a swim test.

The Garside Pool is hosting a Dive-In Movie Night on Saturday, July 29. It's $4 per person and light refreshments will be available for purchase.

On July 15 and Aug. 12, the Pavilion Center Pool will host a Dash and Splash. The 1.5-mile run starts at the Pavilion Center Pool and goes through Veterans Memorial Park. The race will finish with a 300-meter swim at the pool. There is no age limit but each participate must be able to swim 100 meters successfully. It costs $10 with race check-in at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 8 a.m.

The Pavilion Center Pool is hosting "Another Hot Tropical Night" on July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's $4 per person. City officials said there will be dancing, swimming, games and a DJ playing live music. Hula dancers and fire eaters will also be there this year. Swimsuits are required.

A Summer Splash Bash will be at the Garside Pool on July 22. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $4 per person. There will also be dancing, swimming, games, and a live DJ. Swimsuits are required.

On Aug. 5, the Pavilion Center Pool will host a free All-City Synchronized Swimming and Diving Show. It is storybook-themed and will showcase young athletes from all over the city. The event is free and open to the public and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can learn more about ongoing programs and events at City of Las Vegas pools here.