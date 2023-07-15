Doctors issue precautions to keep from getting burned in hotter temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is bracing for hazardous temperatures this weekend.

In anticipation of the scorching conditions, Channel 13 spoke with Dr. Ketan Patel from University Medical Center to learn about the precautions we should take before stepping outside.

According to Dr. Patel, the ER is witnessing a range of heat-related issues among patients including pavement burns. He emphasized that many people are not dressed adequately enough to stay protected from the extreme heat. Dr. Patel noted that individuals often fail to cover up properly and are unaware of the potential for severe burns from hot surfaces.

“People don't cover up. But also, pavement burns are a big thing. People faint. They pass out on very hot surfaces or they don't realize surfaces are as hot as they expect them to be and it can cause quite severe burns and issues for people," Patel said. “And so, we see a variety of that, especially University Medical Center being the burn referral center and the trauma center. We end up getting a lot of those exposures and various presentations of heat related illnesses."

Dr. Patel stressed the importance of maintaining balance during high temperatures. He advised people to make sure they drink enough water and electrolytes. Additionally, he cautioned against consuming beverages containing alcohol and caffeine, as they can exacerbate the effects of the heat.