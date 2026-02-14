Nevada workplace safety agency faces scrutiny over missing case files and withdrawn citations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Questions are mounting about Nevada's workplace safety oversight after an investigation revealed missing case files and concerns about whether the state agency followed its own rules in handling a high-profile incident involving The Boring Company and injured firefighters.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt explains how we got to this point:

The controversy began in 2024 when two Clark County firefighters were injured during a training exercise inside the Vegas Loop tunnel system operated by The Boring Company. Nevada OSHA launched an investigation and issued more than $400,000 in safety citations tied to the incident.

However, those citations were later withdrawn, prompting federal investigators and state lawmakers to take a closer look at the agency's procedures.

WATCH: 'Hundreds of violations': Lawmakers grill regulators over Vegas Loop project

'Hundreds' of violations: Lawmakers grill regulators over Vegas Loop project

Under OSHA rules, investigators must meet four separate legal criteria before the most serious citations can be upheld. These include reviewing safety standards, violations, employee exposure, and employee knowledge of hazardous conditions.

During a recent public meeting, officials confirmed there were problems with documentation, including concerns about missing or altered files.

"Legal did not review before the citations were issued but legal did review it on May 29th, the day after the citations were issued," an official said.

When questioned further, another official acknowledged: "But just because an issue does that mean those four criteria for a citation does not mean that there wasn't an issue, right?"

The controversy prompted federal OSHA to step in and review Nevada's handling of the case. That review ultimately found the state had legal grounds to withdraw the most serious citations, but it also identified documentation issues and called for stronger internal review procedures moving forward.

"Why was it done after the citations instead of prior? It was an oversight so we were. They were tired after the citation in knowing we had some insufficiencies," an official explained.

There's also concern over political influence, including whether connections to Gov. Joe Lombardo's administration played any role. State officials deny that allegation.

Lawmakers say they want clearer answers about how investigations are conducted, how citations are approved, and what safeguards are in place to ensure records are accurate and complete.

WATCH: Local lawmakers probe for answers on Boring Company operations

Local lawmaker probes for answers on green pond, Boring Co. operations

The Boring Company has contested most of the fines levied by state lawmakers. A hearing to discuss eight serious citations was rescheduled from August to this month due to the OSHA review board not having enough positions filled to make a quorum. That is an independent body appointed by the governor.

Channel 13 inquired about their plans moving forward, you can read the response here.



OSHA Information Request 01-22-2026 by yolanda.cruz