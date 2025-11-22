Nevada Democrats accuse Gov. Lombardo of special treatment for Elon Musk's Boring Company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Democrats are accusing Gov. Joe Lombardo of giving special treatment to Elon Musk's Boring Company after the state dropped more than $400,000 in safety fines connected to an incident in February involving firefighters suffering chemical burns in one of the company's tunnels.

Nevada Democrats claim governor involved in political interference, state denies allegations

Democrats say the fines were dropped within hours of a call from a Boring Company executive.

"If Lombardo has nothing to hide, the question begs why were records of the fines in their meetings with the Musk company deleted," Assemblymember Erica Roth, D-Washoe County, said.

State officials deny political pressure, saying the citations were legally insufficient. The Nevada Department of Business and Industry director, Dr. Kristopher Sanchez, released a statement on the matter earlier this week.

"While publicly acknowledging these mistakes is uncomfortable, it's important for both employers and employees to know that this agency is committed to doing its job in a way that ensures Nevada's employees have access to a safe, healthy workplace, and businesses have confidence that the agency will regulate them in a fair and impartial manner," Sanchez said.

